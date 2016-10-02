Padraig Amond: why I chose not to celebrate first Hartlepool United brace

Players not celebrating against their former clubs has become the norm in modern day football.

But rather than being a cliched follower of a frowned-upon trend, there was real sentiment behind Hartlepool United’s Padraig Amond’s decision not to go wild on Saturday despite netting a brace in Saturday’s 3-0 win at former employers Grimsby Town.

We shared something very special here.

Amond says his time at Blundell Park, which included last season’s remarkable 37-goal haul and promotion from the fifth tier, was “special”.

And it was out of genuine respect for those at the club and on the terraces, who clapped him off after his match-winning performance and Pools double, that he did not celebrate.

Although, he admits he was secretly doing cartwheels inside.

“I don’t think that will ever be replicated in football for myself.

“These fans have been good to me - that was why I didn’t celebrate.

“It didn’t feel right to celebrate but inside I was jumping up and down, cartwheeling and doing backflips.

“Getting clapped off after the way the game went was special for me.

“It was nice to come back, a special moment and one I won’t forget. The fans here have been very good to me, but they won’t be happy I scored two goals.”

Amond has now netted four goals in 12 games since his summer switch from the Mariners.

And while he feels his hard work, with little reward in front of goal, was going to reap rewards soon enough, he felt there was an air of inevitability about scoring against Grimsby.

“It felt inevitable,” the 28-year-old said.

“It always seems to happen when someone goes back to their old club they always score.

“I’m disappointed I didn’t get a hat-trick but I can’t complain too much when I got two of three goals.”

“I love it at Blundell Park - I have scored a lot of goals at that ground.

“The raised goalmouths make a difference - I know every part of the ground at this club.

“That was why it was so special to score here.”

Having made the move north in pre-season Amond admits that there was only one team he was desperately looking forward to facing.

“I’m not going to lie to you, when I saw the fixtures come out it was the first one I looked for,” said the former Sligo Rovers, Pacos Ferreira, Accrington Stanley and Morecambe man.

“It was a nice moment. I did score 37 goals for the club. I gave everything for the club when I was there.

“Now I will do the same for Hartlepool.

“It doesn’t matter to me if I am scoring goals or having to do the running by myself up top. I will always give 100%.

“I will run all day, all game for anyone. But it’s pleasing to get the rewards.”

After a frustrating few weeks in front of goal Amond admits it was nice to get the ball rolling with Pools.

And he says he was happy to play a part in what he thought was a near perfect away performance.

He said: “The first I was in there quick and reacted, there’s always a chance it could come to me and it did. I was happy to turn it in and not be offside.

“The header for the second was pleasing. For my height I score a large proportion with my head and I couldn’t miss.

“We had to weather the storm early and we saw it out well. We defended well and it’s pleasing.

“The defence was magnificent and gave us a platform. The keeper made an unreal double save and as a striker he’s hard enough to score against in training.

“I’m looking forward to games and playing. As a team we’re confident.”