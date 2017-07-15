Padraig Amond will give his all for the cause no matter how long he remains at Hartlepool United

Padraig Amond will continue to give his all for the cause, no matter how long he remains at Hartlepool United.

That was the view of Pools boss Craig Harrison, who has re-affirmed his commitment to keep last season’s top scorer.

Amond, who has a year remaining on his contract at Pools, continues to be linked to a move away from Victoria Park.

The 29-year-old spent a season outside the EFL two years ago when he joined Grimsby Town.

While Amond made hay in the National League, firing the Mariners to promotion AND Wembley, he does not want to be spending his second season in the last three playing in the division.

But there has been no sign of any downing of tools or any disruption from the Irishman in a bid to get out of the club.

“Podge is s a top-class professional,” Harrison told SportMail.

“He’s a great guy, the club don’t want to lose him, I don’t want to lose him, I’ll do everything I can to keep him.

“I know, for a fact, whether he is here for a day, a month, a year, two years, he will be professional because he has professional pride.

“He’s a good character.”

Amond has played in both friendly fixtures of the pre-season programme - a sure sign of Harrison’s desire to retain his services.

Had Pools any intent on flogging the 14-goal striker there may have been a reluctance to play him for fear of injury.

But Amond has done all the minutes he has been scheduled to do - 45 at Billingham Town, where he netted twice, and an hour at Dunston UTS.

The former Morecambe and Accrington forward did not score, doing everything but, bringing good saves from keeper Aiden Grant.

Pools cannot go into the season either minus Amond or, if he is sold, without replacing him.

The club have already lost 18 goals having flogged Nathan Thomas to Sheffield United and off loaded Lewis Alessandra to Notts County.

Pools can’t afford to lose another 14 in the shape of Amond, who was one of the few bright spots of a depressing season.

Harrison is not short of strikers and forward-thinking players, having signed Jake Cassidy, Ryan Donaldson and Jack Munns. All three know where the net is.

He has a number of young prospects at his disposal, like Josh Hawkes, Devante Rodney and Liam Travers.

But Pools need an out-and-out goalscorer and with Amond they would almost be guaranteed between 15 and 20 goals, possibly more.

Amond will almost certainly feature in today’s friendly at Harrogate Town, where he is set to start on the bench.

Harrison is getting the minutes into his players in the pre-season programme and this afternoon he will start with the men who only got half an hour in the 7-0 victory at Dunston UTS on Wednesday night.

The manager has been very demanding of his players, but explained that he has been delighted by the work-rate and desire shown.

“The reaction has been excellent, from every single one of them,” he said.

“I couldn’t say a bad word against anyone, they’ve all worked hard and taken everything on board, some learn quicker than others, but it’s been very, very positive three weeks.”