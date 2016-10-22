Player ratings: How did Hartlepool United's players rate in Leyton Orient loss?

Pools let yet another lead, and more points, slip on home soil against League Two strugglers Leyton Orient.

But how did the players rate in the 3-1 Northern Gas & Power Stadium loss to Leyton Orient?

Pools starting XI

Trevor Carson - was at fault for the opener, letting a Semedo shot squirm under his body. Could do little about the other two, but flapped at a cross in the first-half, too... 5

Jordan Richards - let Palmer have far too much time and space for Orient's third. Not a good day for the full-back... 5

Toto Nsiala - for 45 minutes was his usual all-action self. That all changed in the second period, though... 5

Liam Donnelly - strangely in a back four which struggled Donnelly didn't have all too bad a day... 6

Jake Carroll - Got caught out of position on a couple of occasions... 6

Nicky Featherstone - Assumed his return would bring a calming presence in the middle. It did, for 30 minutes or so, then things unraveled... 6

Josh Laurent - His movement in the first-half was outstanding. Closed down brilliantly. Deserved his goal... 7

Lewis Hawkins - Gave his all. Never stopped running from minute one... 6

Lewis Alessandra - Was bright for the opening half an hour or so then faded out of the game, somewhat... 6

Padraig Amond - missed two or three gilt-edged opportunities. Definitely left his shooting boots at home, but was a constant threat... 6

Nathan Thomas - Always willing and available down the left but had little chance to really hurt the opposition... 5

Paynter (Amond 68) 5

Woods (Hawkins 77) 5

Deverdics (Richards 86) N/A

Subs not used: Bartlett, Harrison, Martin, Orrell.

Booked: Carroll, Alessandra, Carson

Sent off: none

Goal(s): Laurent 45

Leyton Orient: Cisak 7, Kennedy 7, Parkes 6, Weir 6 (Benedicic 80, 6), Palmer 8, Massey 6, Atangana 7, Hunt 6 (N'Nomo 79, 6), Bowery 5 (Dunne 75, 6), Semedo 8, Janse 6.

Subs not used: Sargeant, Adeboyejo, Koroma, Dalby.

Booked: Benedecic

Sent off: none

Goal(s): Semedo 54, Palmer 62 & 69

Att: 3,700