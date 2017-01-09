Players must go, before Hartlepool United add, as former hero Liddle opts for Carlisle

Players must be shown the Hartlepool United exit door before new ones can be added in the January window, according to Craig Hignett.

The news comes as Pools looks set to miss out on signing former hero Gary Liddle, with the midfielder set to pen a deal at League Two rivals Carlisle United.

We have not received any offers for our players

Hignett had placed Liddle at the top of his January wish-list but Liddle, who made more than 250 appearances for Pools between 2006 and 2012, appears to have opted for Brunton Park over a Victoria Park return.

It is expected that he will put pen to paper to join Keith Curle’s promotion-chasers today.

The disappointment of missing out on the Chesterfield skipper does not mean Pools won’t be busy this month, with Hignett keen to add at least a couple of new faces to his ranks after the capture of Sean Kavanagh from Fulham and Devante Rodney from Sheffield Wednesday.

But Hignett has revealed the club is playing a bit of a waiting game.

He says it is difficult to do business without knowing who will depart the Northern Gas & Power Stadium this month.

“I think we will be busy,” said the manager.

“Until things happen we can’t plan.

“There are players we want to bring to the football club but we can’t until things happen.

“We have been talking to players.

“But at the minute there is no one coming in who is over the line.”

Nathan Thomas is a player who has been heavily linked with a move away from the club in the winter.

His groin operation put that in doubt somewhat with conservative estimates having his return pencilled in for a fortnight’s time, but more realistic ones running into February.

He is the only player who clubs have shown an interest in, but that does not mean others will not leave.

Although, as of yet, Pools have not received any offers for any of their star, or fringe men since the opening of the winter window.

Hignett continued: “As yet, there are plenty of talk and rumours but we are yet to receive any offers for our players.

“But we will have to wait and see what happens.

“That doesn’t say we won’t see any.”