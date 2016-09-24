Plymouth Argyle 1 Hartlepool United 1: Match ratings

A late Jake Jervis penalty robbed Hartlepool United of a deserved victory at Plymouth Argyle.

But who performed best for Pools at Home Park? Here we take a look.

Hartlepool United (4-3-3)

Trevor Carson: Could do little about the penalty. Did produce one wonder save from Graham Carey in the opening 45, though - 8.

Liam Donnelly: One of the stand out players in a backline who defended excellently. Looks at home on the right - 7.

Aristote Nsiala: One outstanding goal-saving tackle in the opening period. The controversial penalty decision was a mow point in what was otherwise an excellent display - 8.

Scott Harrison: Sent off needlessly late on. Won absolutely everything before that - 7.

Jake Carroll: Did not put a foot wrong in the whole 90. A shoe in to retain his place on Tuesday - 7.

Nicky Featherstone: A real captain's display in the midfield engine-room. Literally never stopped running for the cause - 8.

Lewis Hawkins: Was busy throughout. Only taken off after Harrison was shown a red late on - 6.

Josh Laurent: If he was close last week to opening his account he had no excuses this week. Should have netted. Was outstanding in midfield - 8.

Lewis Alessandra: A contstant threat down the right. Was a real thorn in the side of his former employers - 7.

Nathan Thomas: Was it a shot or was it a cross? Only he can answer that. Excellent from the off, tired as the game wore on - 8.

Padraig Amond: The Irishman put in some shift up top. Ran his socks off - 7.

Subs: Deverdics (for Thomas 77) 6.

Paynter (for Amond 80) 6.

Richards (for Hawkins 90) N/A.

Subs not used: Bartlett (GK), Orrell, Fewster, Heardman.

Booked: Thomas 41, Harrison 73, Paynter 81, Donnelly 84.

Sent off: Harrison 90.

Goal(s): Thomas 21.

Plymouth Argyle (4-2-3-1)

McCormick (C) 5; Miller 6, Bradley 5, Bulvitis 6, Purrington 6; Songo'o 5 (Smith 46, 6), Fox 6; Slew 5 (Jervis 46, 7), Carey 7, Tanner 6 (Spencer 59, 7); Goodwillie 6.

Subs not used: Dorel (GK), Donaldson, Threlkeld, Ijaha.

Booked: none.

Sent off: none.

Goal(s): Jervis 83.

Referee: Gavin Ward - One of the worst performances from a referee I have ever seen. Lost control in the first half and it just got worse from then on - 2.

Att: 7,591.