Pools boss Craig Hignett frustrated by touchline ban

Pools Craig Hignett is set to serve the second of his three-game touchline ban at Carlisle United tomorrow.

And the manager has revealed that he’s hating every minute of being cut off from the action.

Ahead of being tucked away in the Brunton Park stands, Hignett revealed: “It’s hard sitting in the stands.

“It’s even harder when other managers get done for the same thing and get a one-game ban – or don’t even get a ban.

“It’s frustrating sitting up there as there’s times when you want to have a real go at lads, and others when you want to put an arm around them to tell them they are doing really well.

“It helps the manager is on the sidelines when you can see them, not up in the stands.

“Players look at the manager to see how he is acting and they need those pointers at times.

“Now I’ve another two games - it’s frustrating.

“The walkie-talkies are alright, but it’s just not the same.”

Hignett was almost powerless from the Northern Gas & Power stand to prevent Pools letting yet another home lead slip v Crawley last week.

He wants his not to dwell on that this time out.

“Last weekend was an example of what has gone on in the last few years here,” he said.

“We go in front, take the lead and then wait for something to happen. Sub-consciously you do that, I don’t want that – I want to go again and again.

“I’ll never have a go at anyone for making a mistake as long as it’s done the right way. They must believe in themselves.”