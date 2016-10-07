Pools boss Craig Hignett handed ban

Hartlepool United manager Craig Hignett has been handed a three-game ban touchline ban by the FA.

Hignett was sent to the stands in the closing stages of Pools' 1-1 draw with Plymouth Argyle on September 24 by referee Gavin Ward.

The gaffer protested Ward's decision to give a penalty against Pools' defender Toto Nsiala for a supposed high boot.

It was a decision which cost Pools dear, as Jake Jervis stuck the spot-kick away, costing the visitors two points at Home Park.

And those protestations have cost Hignett dear, too.

The manager will be forced to watch tomorrow's match at home to Crawley from the Northern Gas & Power Stadium stand. He will also not be permitted to on the touchline for the visit to Carlisle on Saturday week and when Leyton Orient come to town seven days later.