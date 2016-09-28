Pools' League Two rivals Newport County bin manager Warren Feeney

Newport County have parted company with manager Warren Feeney.

The Exiles, who currently sit bottom of the League Two table, have just six points and one win from their opening nine games of the campaign.

And after they were again beaten last night by Hartlepool United's weekend opponents Grimsby, Feeney was shown the exit door by the County board, becoming the second manager this week to leave their post, after Leyton Orient let Andy Hessenthaler go on Monday.

A club statement read: "The club can today confirm that Warren Feeney has been relieved of his duties as first-team manager.

"Following a mixed start to the season the board of directors feel a change is necessary.

"We would like to thank Warren for his service since joining the club back in October 2015 and wish him all the best for his future career."

In the short term coaches Sean McCarthy and James Bittner will take control at Rodney Parade, with Feeney's assistant Andy Todd also shown the exit door.

The statement continued: "The club is intending to make an appointment as soon as possible and will make an announcement in due course."

Pools drew 2-2 with Newport back on August 27 at the Northern Gas & Power Stadium. Nicky Featherstone and Padraig Amond bagged the goals for Pools, who had to play 87 minutes with just 10 men after Toto Nsiala's dismissal. Sean Rigg and Jon Parkin netted for County.

On Facebook? Give our dedicated Hartlepool United page a like. The place to go for all of your Pools news and live match updates.