Pools' Trevor Carson gets Northern Ireland call

Hartlepool United's Trevor Carson has been named in Northern Ireland's squad for their matches with world champions Germany and San Marino.

The Pools goalie has been rewarded for his excellent form between the sticks at the Northern Gas & Power Stadium by getting the nod in Michael O'Neill's 24-man setup for the World Cup qualifiers which will be played on October 8 and October 11.

Carson's involvement at international level will see him miss on next week's League Two clash with Crawley Town a week on Saturday, as well as the Checkatrade Trophy encounter with Sunderland in midweek.

O'Neill's men take on San Marino match at Windsor Park first before a trip to Germany three days later.

Countryman and teammate Liam Donnelly will also miss those two games due to his involvement with the Under-21 setup. Donnelly is skipper of the Northern Ireland kids.