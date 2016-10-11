Pools youngster extends loan

Hartlepool United kid Josh Nearney has had his loan spell at Whitley Bay extended.

The Pools youngster will remain on loan with EBAC Northern League Division One outfit Whitley Bay for a further month.

The defender joined The Seahorses at the start of last month. He will stay at Hillheads Park until after their game with West Auckland on Saturday, November 5.

Nearney has made eight appearances with The Bay since his temporary switch from the Northern Gas & Power Stadium.

He is currently recovering from a facial injury suffered in Saturday's win over Washington at the weekend.

The 21-year-old will be assessed by Pools' medical staff this week. Although, the injury is not thought to be serious.

