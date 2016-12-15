Portsmouth boss Paul Cook picks out two Hartlepool men his team must stop

Portsmouth boss Paul Cook has picked out the two Hartlepool United players who could give his side problems.

Cook believes, that despite Pools plight, having lost their last two games 4-0 and 5-0, Craig Hignett could bring a wounded animal to Fratton Park, when the pair lock horns on Saturday.

And he reckons that veteran frontman Billy Paynter and potential strike partner Padraig Amond are the men Pompey need to keep quiet.

Cook said: "Hartlepool have got some very good players.

"Paynter at the top of the pitch stands out, as does Padraig Amond, lads like that.

"I would say Nathan Thomas if was is fit.

"These are players who are proven at this level and can hurt any team."

Going even further, Cook also reserved Nicky Featherstone for praise as well as two of Pools under-fire backline.

"Nicky Featherstone in midfield and (Matthew) Bates at the back are very good players, (Toto) Nsiala, too.

"You go right through the team - these are no duck eggs.

"They have had a bad week this week. But we have seen many a team do that in this division and bounce back."