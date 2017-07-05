Revealed: Hartlepool United's National League fixtures

Hartlepool United's National League fixtures have been released - with Dover Athletic visitors to the Vic on the opening day of the season.

Nicky Deverdics former side come to Pools in the campaign's curtain raiser on Saturday, August 5, with a trip to Macclesfield Town just three days later and Maidenhead United the following Saturday.

The fixture list has been kind to Poolies over the festive period with a visit to Gateshead International Stadium on Boxing Day, a trip to Chester on December 30, followed by Gateshead's visit to the Vic on New Year's Day.

Saturday, October 28 is Poolies longest trip of the campaign - Torquay away

Pools close their season up against potential title rivals Tranmere.

Should they fail to win the Vanarama National League title, and finish in the top SEVEN Pools would be thrown into the lottery that is the play-offs.

Those start on May 2, with the final scheduled for May 12.

Another chance for a trip to Wembley is on May 20 on Non-League Finals Day when the final of the Buildbase FA Trophy, won by York City last year, takes place.

Fixtures in full

Sat Aug 5 Dover Athletic H

Tue Aug 8 Macclesfield Town A

Sat Aug 12 Maidenhead United A

Tue Aug 15 Chester H

Sat Aug 19 Bromley A

Sat Aug 26 AFC Fylde H

Mon Aug 28 Guiseley A

Sat Sep 2 Maidstone United H

Sat Sep 9 Dagenham and Redbridge H

Tue Sep 12 Wrexham A

Sat Sep 16 Leyton Orient A / Emirates FA Cup 2Q

Sat Sep 23 Eastleigh H

Sat Sep 30 Woking A / Emirates FA Cup 3Q

Tue Oct 3 Barrow H

Sat Oct 7 Solihull Moors A

Sat Oct 14 Emirates FA Cup 4Q

Sat Oct 21 Sutton United H

Tue Oct 24 Tranmere Rovers H

Sat Oct 28 Torquay United A

Sat Nov 4 Emirates FA Cup 1

Sat Nov 11 Boreham Wood A

Sat Nov 18 Aldershot Town H

Tue Nov 21 FC Halifax Town H

Sat Nov 25 Ebbsfleet United A Buildbase / FA Trophy Q3

Sat Dec 2 Macclesfield Town H Emirates / FA Cup 2

Sat Dec 9 Dover Athletic A

Sat Dec 16 Buildbase / FA Trophy 1

Sat Dec 23 Maidenhead United H

Tue Dec 26 Gateshead A

Sat Dec 30 Chester A

Mon Jan 1 Gateshead H

Sat Jan 6 Dagenham and Redbridge A / Emirates FA Cup 3

Sat Jan 13 Buildbase FA Trophy 2

Sat Jan 20 Wrexham H

Sat Jan 27 Eastleigh A / Emirates FA Cup 4

Sat Feb 3 Leyton Orient H / Buildbase FA Trophy 3

Sat Feb 10 Barrow A

Sat Feb 17 Woking H / Emirates FA Cup 5

Tue Feb 20 FC Halifax Town A

Sat Feb 24 Ebbsfleet United H / Buildbase FA Trophy 4

Sat Mar 3 Aldershot Town A

Sat Mar 10 Boreham Wood H

Sat Mar 17 AFC Fylde A / Emirates FA Cup 6/Buildbase FA Trophy Semi-Final 1

Sat Mar 24 Bromley H / Buildbase FA Trophy Semi-Final 2

Fri Mar 30 Maidstone United A

Mon Apr 2 Guiseley H

Sat Apr 7 Solihull Moors H

Sat Apr 14 Sutton United A

Sat Apr 21 Torquay United H / Emirates FA Cup Semi-Final

Sat Apr 28 Tranmere Rovers A

Sat May 19 Emirates FA Cup Final

Sun May 20 Buildbase FA Trophy Final

Play off dates

Wed May 2 Play-Off Qualifying Round

Sun May 6 Play-Off Semi-Final

Sat May 12 Play-Off Final