Rob Jones injury blow for Hartlepool, but who looks set to replace the defender?

Defender Scott Harrison is set to return to the Hartlepool United side to face Cambridge at the Vic tomorrow.

But boss Craig Hignett will have to do without the services of fellow centre-back Rob Jones.

Harrison is back after serving a one game suspension in the FA Cup second round defeat to Port Vale last weekend.

The former Sunderland trainee had to sit out the 4-0 hammering after picking up his fifth booking in the closing stages of the League Two loss at Wycombe eight days previous.

Jones, Harrison’s replacement in the starting XI at Vale Park, will be absent, though, the manager has confirmed.

The 37-year-old was stretchered off midway through the second half of the defeat, having had a difficult return from injury, which included giving away the penalty for Vale’s fourth goal.

On his injury status, Hignett said: “He had a twist.

“He is very stiff.

“But we have plenty of players who can come in at centre-half.”

Jones, who is Pools only injury concern along with long-term absentees Carl Magnay and Nathan Thomas, has had a torrid campaign to date.

The towering defender has started just four games since the summer, completing 90 minutes on just one occasion. An injury suffered at Yeovil on September 10 kept him out of action for two months. Jones has made just two appearances since.