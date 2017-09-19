Rolling up the sleeves, goalscoring form and fan criticism - Jonathan Franks opens up on his Hartlepool United return

Grit, determination and rolling up the sleeves – Jonathan Franks reveals the key to Hartlepool United’s recent upturn in fortunes.

Pools made it four wins in their last five National League fixtures with an impressive away day show at Leyton Orient on Saturday.

And Franks was at the very heart of the action, scoring the equaliser before stepping aside to allow Nicky Deverdics to deliver the pinpoint cross for Rhys Oates’ winner.

While the weekend brought with it relative highs, it’s not always been that way for Pools.

Six winless games at the start of the campaign had many questioning whether Craig Harrison’s men had the quality or the fight for a fifth tier battle.

Franks thinks Pools have more than answered their critics. But he also knows this is just the start of things.

Hard work and getting to grips with the “dirty, ugly side” of the game is something that Pools struggled with early on. Not now, says Franks.

“We have taken some stick this season because of the way we started early on and rightfully so. People are entitled to have their opinions and voice them,” said the former Ross County and Middlesbrough man.

“I think since Guiseley the lads have rolled their sleeves up.

“We have all put that bit of grit and determination into our performances, which is what we needed to do. That is what wins you games.

“It is never going to be pretty football every week. Football isn’t like that. You might end up getting 10 minutes every game.

“It is the dirty, the ugly side of the game that really wins matches. We have done that lately.”

Footballing principles are something that sit very high on the list of priorities for manager Harrison.

The gaffer wants to have Pools playing the ‘right way’.

But that has not always been easy. Pools learned a harsh lesson or two after suffering the drop from the Football League, and at this level it can be a steep learning curve. Franks continued: “We have got some quality players in this squad. Maybe we can play good football but it’s not all about that.

“We had to earn the right to play. We weren’t doing that early on. Now we are. We have learned our lesson.

“It’s now about making sure that we kick on

“Saturday was a very good win.

“It has been a tough week but we have come out with seven points which is a really positive return.”

On a personal note Franks made it four goals in his last five games since his summer return from north of the border.

Recalling the strike, an expertly taken 45th minute volley, he said: “I had no time to think about it.

“The cross came in, was cleared then it has been kept alive. All I had was a split second to make sure I was onside and try to hit the target.

“After that they put us under pressure but the lads dealt with it well.”