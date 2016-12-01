Ronnie Moore Rotherham United odds tumble after shock Eastleigh exit

Hartlepool United saviour Ronnie Moore has left Eastleigh after only three months in charge of the National League club.

The 63 year-old cited "personal circumstances" for his decision to leave which comes just days before Sunday's FA Cup second round tie against Halifax.

An Eastleigh FC statement read: “The club would like to announce that due to personal circumstances over the past few weeks the club have agreed to terminate Ronnie Moore’s contract with immediate effect.”

Moore had continued to live in Rotherham after joining Eastleigh, near Southampton

And his departure from Ten Acres has seen his odds tumble for the vacant Rotherham United job.

The South Yorkshire club, bottom of the Championship, are without a boss after Kenny Jackett quit.

Moore is 5-6 with the bookies to return to the Millers, having been 18-1 before his Eastleigh exit.

The Scouser, who pulled off the great escape with Pools in 2015, was in charge at Eastleigh for 21 games, winning 10 and drawing seven.

The non-league side famously dumped League One Swindon out of the FA Cup just last month.