Roy Kelly’s big-match analysis: Harrogate Town 2 Hartlepool United 1

Don’t panic – it’s pre-season.

Sorry to wheel out Cpl Jones before August but there was a little gnashing of teeth and scratching of heads after this defeat at Harrogate Town.

Pools fans, who again turned up in their numbers at Wetherby Road, have been impressed by what they have seen so far, two goal fests at Billingham Town and Dunston.

Supporters have been enthused by the positive start made by new boss Craig Harrison, so why should that change after 90 testing minutes at the CNG Stadium?

It would have been nice, naturally, to romp through pre-season, scoring goals left, right and centre and keeping clan sheet after clean sheet.

Harrison, as you can gauge by his record in management, does not like losing. He probably beats his daughter in a game of Monopoly, but defeats in pre-season are not the be-all and end-all.

The 39-year-old and his coaching staff will have learned much from Saturday.

For those teeth-gnashers, there were extenuating circumstances.

Pools featured four triallists, one in every department in the XI, while there were two players in the centre of midfield who clearly have not touched the ball for a couple of months.

Throw in the fact Pools were playing on an unfamiliar surface – a 3G pitch – and were up against a side highly-motivated and you can perhaps see why the game ended in a 2-1 defeat.

In fact, it took only 35 seconds to see just what a hard afternoon it might prove when Ryan Fallowfield went through the back of Junior Mondal with a tackle rarely seen since the 1980s! Had it not been a friendly, the Town right-back might have had a record red card, but it would prove a competitive affair and that was probably no bad thing.

In fact, Pools got a taste of what they may expect in the National League, lively, run-all-afternoon teams who are fully competitive, as Mr Fallowfield proved, and no respecters of reputation.

There were positives for Pools – the new centre-back pairing of Scott Harrison and Louis Laing got another 45 minutes together and, unlike the win at Dunston, had to break sweat.

Craig Harrison got to have a look at triallist, James Risborough, a Teessider who has been playing in Sweden, who did well at left-back in the first half and played alongside Liam Donnelly at the heart of the defence in the second.

Also, Nicky Deverdics proved his potency from dead-ball situations with a stunning last-minute free kick.

Fellow Nicky, Featherstone, got his first action after recovering from a hernia op and Conor Newton, who joined Pools last week, will too have benefited from getting 45 minutes in his legs.

Pools had gone into the game resting a number of players with niggles, notably Jake Cassidy, Luke George, Carl Magnay and Jack Munns, all players you’d expect to see feature, while keeper Scott Loach was left out so the manager could take a look at on-trial Sören Pirson between the sticks.

The German had to be alert because Harrogate, who have just gone fully professional, had the better of a goalless first period.

Much of the play took place in the away half, with Jordan Thewlis having a shot deflected for a corner before shooting over with a difficult chance when he had an empty net to aim at.

There was little to encourage the sizeable away contingent with the first shot not arriving until the 29th minute when Padraig Amond shot wide after good work down the left by Mondal.

Amond went high over the bar four minutes later after a long ball from Newton, with Donnelly, who got forward nicely from right-back, trying his luck from outside the box just before the break, only to go well wide.

Craig Harrison made five interval changes, including putting Rhys Oates up top, with Josh Hawkes, Mondal and Ryan Donaldson providing the support.

Oates had the distinction of getting the first shot on target inside two minutes though keeper James Belshaw saved with comfort.

Town wasted a free-kick in a great position 10 minutes into the second half when Joe Leesley put his attempt straight into the grey wall.

Then came the 60 seconds which shaped the outcome of the contest.

Pools should have taken a 67th-minute lead when Oates seized on a ghastly home error. He had the whole goal to aim at from the edge of the area and put his shot goalwards, only to see Belshaw make an incredible recovery and stop it with his legs.

How often do you then see the opposition go downfield and score after an incident like this?

You did on Saturday, George Thomson doing great work to release Fallowfield whose superb low cross was converted at the far post by sub Dom Knowles.

And Town doubled their lead in the 77th minute when Thomson drove a blistering shot from just outside the box. Pirson did get a hand to it but such was the ferocity of the shot, he could not keep it out.

Pools pulled one back in the last minute after their best move of the afternoon.

Deverdics and Michael Woods, who brought some impetus to the side after coming on midway through the half, combined superbly before ex-Harrogate man Woods was tripped just outside the box.

It was in a perfect position for Deverdics who thundered the free-kick into Belshaw’s top right corner with the aid of the woodwork.

Alas, the full-time whistle went soon after with Town deserved winners, but whatever you do, don’t panic. It’s only pre-season.

Harrogate Town: Belshaw, Fallowfield, Middleton, Burrell, O’Hanlon (Parker 30), Thomson, Emmett, Falkingham, Leesley, Thewlis (Knowles 63), Ainge (Day 68). Goals: Knowles 67, Thomson 77

Pools: Pirson, Donnelly, Harrison (Richardson 46), Laing (Adams 46), Risborough, Hawkins (Deverdics 58), Featherstone (Donaldson 46), Newton (Hawkes 46), Mondal, Smith (Woods 58), Amond

(Oates 46). Unused subs: Loach, Blackford, Travers

Goal: Deverdics 90

Referee: Matthew Dicicco

Att: 731