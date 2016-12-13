Rumour round-up: Sunderland keeper linked with move, Liverpool eye Newcastle star, Leicester on verge of £14 million deal

Which reported former Newcastle United target is set to pen a deal with the champions? Who are Liverpool keen to nab from St James' Park? And which Sunderland keeper is being linked with a Championship switch?

Reported former Newcastle United target Wilfred Ndidi looks set to sign for Premier League champions Leicester City when the January transfer window opens. The deal is reported to be around £14 million (Telegraph).

Top flight title contenders Liverpool are keeping an eye on Newcastle United skipper Jamaal Lascelles (Shields Gazette).

Sunderland keeper Vito Mannone has been linked with a move to Championship side Aston Villa (Sunderland Echo).

Meanwhile, Steve Bruce has offered Arsenal right-back Carl Jenkinson the chance to rebuild his career at Aston Villa (Mirror).

But Sunderland could also make a move for England defender Jenkinson (Sunderland Echo).

Chelsea captain John Terry - now 36 - has been told he will not be offered a new contract at the club (Times).

As well as almost completing a deal for Ndidi, Leicester are also in talks to sign Brazilian defensive midfielder Walace from Gremio (Sun).

West Ham are also set to make a January move for 25-year-old Sassuolo striker Gregoire Defrel, who has been targeted by Liverpool (Daily Express).

Aston Villa have launched a £10m move for Norwich's Republic of Ireland international winger Robbie Brady (Sun).

Middlesbrough striker Jordan Rhodes looks set for the Riverside exit door. Aston Villa and Sheffield Wednesday are reportedly interested (Mirror).

Roma want Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas on loan in January (Il Tempo).

Contract negotiations with Mesut Ozil, 28, and Alexis Sanchez, 27, are "looking pretty good", according to Arsenal's general secretary David Miles. (Metro)

Manchester City will not sign any new players in the January window, with the exception of 19-year-old Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus, who will complete his switch from Palmeiras (Manchester Evening News).

Jose Mourinho has blocked goalkeeper Sam Johnstone's Wolves loan because he is unhappy with how the club have handled 19-year-old defender Cameron Borthwick-Jackson (Telegraph).

Trabzonspor are targeting Aston Villa's Czech striker Libor Kozak (Medya Trabzon - in Turkish).

Nottingham Forest are favourites to sign in-form Grimsby Town striker Omar Bogle (Nottingham Evening Post).