Scott Loach keen for Hartlepool United to continue to slip under the National League radar

Scott Loach is happy for Hartlepool United to continue to fly under the National League radar.

Having got off to a tough fifth tier start with a six-game winless run, Pools found themselves floundering in the lower reaches of the division.

But, out of sight of the rest of the league’s big boys, they’ve slowly rebuilt themselves, racking up four wins in five to put them within striking distance of the top of the table.

And Loach, whose side take on Eastleigh this afternoon, admits he’s more than happy for Pools to keep quietly building, without the burden of expectation and free of the glare of the rest of the pack.

“It is a crazy league,” he said of life in the division so far.

“I would happily take where we are now.

“Obviously everyone would want to be at the top but I feel we are just flying under the radar at the moment.

“We have got some form behind us and I think most teams will not want to play us at the moment. I am happy for that to continue.”

Consistency has been key in recent weeks for Pools, so too tightening things up at the back.

Since losing 2-0 to Fylde on August 26 Loach & Co have conceded just twice.

“We’ve found a consistent level of performance,” said the ex-Watford man.

“We’re not inviting teams on to us. We’re more resilient.

“Playing that way you will always have a good chance of getting a results.”

Loach has without doubt assumed a leadership role at Pools both on and off the park.

He is the player who win, lose or draw applauds the fans, barks out orders on the pitch and is a welcome voice in the changing room.

While he is comfortable with the role, it’s not one he has sought out.

He explains: “I think I am the clown in the dressing room. I try to make everyone laugh.

“I have been in the game long enough to know that this is a job, and no matter how things are going you’ve just got to get on with it.

“If I can make people laugh or take some pressure off the other lads then I will continue to do that.”