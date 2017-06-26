Scottish giants Rangers to take second look at Hartlepool United winger

Scottish giants Rangers are set to take a second look at Hartlepool United wideman Jack Blackford, with a full-time move on the cards.

The 19-year-old, who has made two first team appearances for Pools, spent time training with former Reading and Scotland full-back Graham Murty's Gers development squad earlier this summer.

During his first trial spell at Scottish Premiership side Rangers Blackford played a key role in the Light Blues' run to the Hong Kong Soccer Sevens semi-finals over in the Far East.

SportMail understands Rangers were very impressed with the promising teenager and are keen to take a second look at the wideman at a pre-season tournament in Ireland later this month.

Rangers coaching staff at the club's Murray Park training base, on the outskirts of Glasgow, want to see him in competitive action again before deciding whether to make a move for the Pools winger.

Blackford has made two substitute appearances for Pools, with the teenager tasting first-team football in the final weeks of the 2015-16 season, playing the final six minutes of a 2-1 Victoria Park win over Jackie McNamara's York City last April.

The former Darlington loanee also came off the Pools bench this season - playing 21 minutes of the home defeat to Barnet, which proved to be one of the final nails in the club's Football League coffin.

Blackford, who signed his first professional deal earlier this year, has also spent time on trial at Manchester City while Aston Villa have also previously kept tabs on his progress.