Solihull Moors 1 Hartlepool United 2: Match report, Franks snatches late winner

Jonathan Franks struck a last-minute winner to snatch ANOTHER late, late winner.

Just four days after Michael Woods scored in the seventh minute of added time to beat Barrow, Franks netted in the last minute of normal time.

It was a dramatic ending after Solihull skipper Darren Carter had converted an 86th-minute penalty following Sub Rhys Oates's 46th-minute goal had put Pools in front.

New signing James Thorne returned to the starting XI at Damson Park.

The former Man City and Nottingham Forest product came in for Ryan Donaldson who suffered an ankle injury in the first half of the midweek win over Barrow.

Thorne was rested on Tuesday night, with Devante Rodney preferred through the middle.

Solihull, with new boss Richard Money in the home dugout, had a spring in their step and began brightly.

McDonald got in behind the away defence in the ninth minute and was and just off target from the right of the box.

Devante Rodney had a couple of good runs down the right but, otherwise, little was seen of Pools.

Solihull went close on 17 minutes when Darren Carter's left-foot shot whistled past Scot Loach's right post from edge of box.

Pools came under threat again, with Laing blocking Ola Afolayan's shot after the striker was allowed to advance a long way.

The away side had their first shot on the half-hour but Scott Harrison's effort was collected by keeper Vaughan from edge of the area.

It was a rare excursion from Pools as play soon returned to the other end where Loach saved low to his right from Wes Mcdonald.

Pools were lucky not to be 1-0 down in the final minute of the half when George Carline was afforded a free header with Loach saving onto the cross bar before the visitors scrambled it away.

Craig Harrison made a double change for the second period and what an inspired decision, bringing on Jack Munns and Oates for Lewis Hawkins and Vaughan.

Munns did great work on the left side of box and his cross was turned into the net by OATES who scored into the keeper's top left corner from six yards.

Rodney had a sight of goal on 50 minutes but fired wide after fine work by Michael Woods.

With Munns impressing Pools kept up the pressure and the Keeper made a good save from Rodney 57th-minute drive.

Solihull were not out of it and Loach saved well low down from Fiacre Kelleher's header just after the hour.

He repeated the trick to his left 16 minutes from time from Carline's low shot.

Despite these saves, there was little to reall scare Pools, until five minutes from time.

Magnay challenged sub Brodie, who falls theatrically to the floor with Mr Donohue pointing to the spot.

Skipper CARTER took responsibility and sent Loach the wrong way.

The drama was not over and after Munns' last-minute free-kick was flicked on, FRANKS finished emphatically from inside the six-yard box.

FULL-TIME

SOLIHULL MOORS 1

HARTLEPOOL UNITED 2



Solihull Moors: Vaughan, Green, Daly, Kelleher, Murombedzi, Carter, Caline, Richards, McDonald (Liburd 63), Campbell, Afolayan (Brodie 53)

Subs: Bannister, Kettle. Cleary

Goal: Carter 86 (pen)

Booked: Vaughan 86

Pools: Loach, Magnay, Laing, Harrison, Deverdics, Featherstone, Woods, Hawkins (Munns 46), Rodney (Adams 77), Thorne (Oates 46), Franks.

Unused Subs: Richardson, Simpson.

Goal: Oates 46, Franks 90

Booked: Magnay 26

Referee: Matthew Donohue

Att: 2,658 (away 339)