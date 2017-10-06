Solihull Moors-Hartlepool United: League winner Jack Munns in frame for Pools

Jack Munns could be in the selection frame for Hartlepool United’s visit to Solihull Moors (kick-off 3pm).

The attacking talent has failed to start a National League game since that match against Fylde.

It cost a few summer signings their shirts and since that debacle, has spent his time watching from the bench.

However, the two occasions he has come on, he has looked very creative, scoring at the death against Eastleigh and shining in midweek against Barrow.

While Munns does not quite fit the regular Harrison forward jigsaw, the formation he finished Tuesday night’s late show caters for a player of his ability.

“We had a bit of a different strategy because we knew they’d play three at the back, so we’ve played three high and two wide to stretch their defence as wide as we could to get midfield runners through them,” said Harrison.

“We changed into a diamond to try to get two up front and get someone in the pocket because that’s where we felt the space was.

“Jack came on and did that job – he’s a very good player in that hole position.

“He’s a very intelligent footballer.

“He’s not had as many minutes as he would have liked, but that’s been down to circumstance.

“When he was in the team we’ve been beaten and he’s lost his place.

“To be fair, his attitude has been excellent, he’s not a moaner or sulker – he has got his head down and got on with it.”

Munns provides something that little bit different and could be a dark horse to start at Damson Park.

Big things were expected of a player who owns a championship medal from his tiime at Cheltenham two years ago.

It’s not quite clicked, but Harrison was gushing in his praise for the Eastender.

“I really feel Jack deserves a big pat on the back for Tuesday night,” he said. “He came on and did really well.

“It’s been really tough for him not being in the team.

“He’s not had many minutes but he’s come on and helped us get three points.

“His attitude in training and professionalism has been excellent, he’s had to get over the disappointment of not being used in games.”

“But he’s come on and had a big effect on the outcome.”

That last-gasp win moved Pools up to 14th, though Tranmere’s win over Leyton Orient on Wednesday night, dropped them to 15th.

It’s one defeat in eight now for Pools and Harrison wants to see the side continue the good run at Damson Park.

“We’ve taken four points from the last two games,” he said. “We’ve got a draw at Woking who have the best home record in the division and we’ve got past Barrow. Yes they are struggling, but those sides are tough to beat, but three points are three points and if we can finish the week by winning at Solihull we’ve had a good week.”