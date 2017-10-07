Solihull Moors-Hartlepool United: Team news, Thorne in Pools side

New signing James Thorne returned to the Hartlepool United side for today's visit to Solihull Moors.

The former Man City and Nottingham Forest product came in for Ryan Donaldson who suffered an ankle injury in the first half of the midweek win over Barrow.

Thorne was rested on Tuesday night, with Devante Rodney preferred through the middle.

Rodney is expected to be on the right of the three forwards, with Jonathan Franks on the left of Thorne.

Pools: Loach, Magnay, Laing, Harrison, Deverdics, Featherstone, Woods, Hawkins, Rodney, Thorne, Franks.

Unused Subs: Richardson, Adams, Munns, Oates, Simpson.