Solihull Moors sack manager prior to Hartlepool United clash

Hartlepool United's weekend opponents Solihull Moors have sacked manager Liam McDonald.

With Pools due to visit on Saturday the club this morning announced their manager would be leaving after coming to a "mutual agreement".

Moors were beaten by Ebbsfleet United 3-1 last night, extending their winless run to six games.

And with the club languishing in 23rd place in the National League table, on just nine points, the axe has fallen on McDonald.

Former Sunderland player and coach Keith Bertschin will be in the dugout against Craig Harrison's Pools.

A club statement read: "Solihull Moors have today announced that manager, Liam McDonald, has left the club by mutual agreement.

"This follows a string of disappointing results that has seen the club languishing near the bottom of the Vanarama National League

"The club hope to be in a position to announce a new manager very soon but at the moment head coach Keith Bertschin and director of football Mark Fogarty will take charge of Saturday's home match against Hartlepool United."

McDonald admits that he is proud of his achievements at the club but accepts overall, a manager's success comes down to results.

"Football is a results driven business and given the poor start to the season it is right for me to hand over the reigns at this time," he said.

"We have had a spate of injuries and many of our games have been very close - however, that is not good enough.

"I am proud of keeping The Moors in the National League and wish the players and everyone associated with the club the best for the future."