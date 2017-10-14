South Shields 1 Hartlepool United 2: How Pools rated in FA Cup

MATCH RATINGS

Pools (4-4-2)

Scott Loach: Not for the first time this season, the keeper baled Pools out, making superb saves from Pattison and Finnigan. Led the team by example. 8

Michael Ledger: Perhaps a surprise choice to replace Liam Donnelly when he was forced off in the warm-up, but did not let Pools down. 6

Louis Laing: Made a couple of timely blocks and headers when Pools were under the cosh. 7

Scott Harrison: Topsy turvy game for centre-half, slipped for the opening goal and was made to struggle when turned, but as match wore on did some strong old fashioned heading and tackling. 6

Nicky Deverdics: Positive going forward in the first half, but his big impact came in the 58th minute with the brilliant 25-yard free-kick which took Pools to victory. 7

Devante Rodney: Started impressively, then faded but came to the boil after the break when his coolly-taken first goal of the season brought Pools back on terms. 7

Nicky Featherstone: Pulled the strings nicely, always available for a team-mate and did good work in front of the back four. 7

Michael Woods: Got through a lot of running in the middle of the park. 6

Jonathan Franks: Used on the left of a midfield diamond and looked lively, not afraid to have a shot. 6

Jack Munns: Started in a bright fashion just behind Rhys Oates and looked eager for the ball. Taken off just before mid-point of second half. 6

Rhys Oates: Ran hard for Pools up top and the foul on the forward set up the winner for Deverdics. 6

SUBS

Blair Adams (for Munns 64): For the second Saturday in a row, he was favoured by Craig Harrison as a second-half sub. Performed welll at left-back. 6

Lewis Hawkins (for Rodney 77): Put in a strong shift late on when Pools needed his energy and determination. 6

Subs (not used): Catterick, Richardson, George, Thorne, Simpson.

Goals: Rodney 53, Deverdics 58

Booked: Hawkins 89

South Shields (4-4-2): Norton, Baxter, Callaghan, Shaw, Morse, Arca (Stephenson 67), Smith (Richardson 77), Briggs, Cogdon, Pattison, Finnigan.

Subs (not used): Connell, Nicholson, Sullivan, Lough, Storey,

Goal: Finnigan 26

Booked: Richardson 87

Referee: P Wright