South Shields-Hartlepool United: Great North-East FA Cup derby

Hartlepool United are well aware of what Saturday’s big FA Cup tie at South Shields means to the region because of their large North-East contingent .

That was the message from manager Craig Harrison who is “excited” by the fourth qualifying round tie atMariners Park.

Pools, as a National League side just down from the EFL, will be favourites to see off the Evo Stik North leaders, but the all-ticket derby showdown promises to a great occasion and game.

“It’s very exciting and from my perspective it will be my first taste of the FA Cup,” said the Gateshead-born boss.

“For the area there couldn’t have been a better draw, we know that South Shields are dangerous – they have already put out Darlington and York in the last two rounds.

“It’s going to be a very tough game, certainly one we are looking forward to.

“With staff and players combined, we must have around 15 people who are from the North-East

“It’s something we’ve spoken about since the summer about create a togetherness, knowing what it’s about to be at this club.”

Wembley winners Shields have won 14 of their 15 matches this season – nine in the league and five in the cup competitions.

Meanwhile, Pools Ladies have been drawn at home to West Didsbury & Chorlton in the first round of the FA Cup on Sunday, November 12, following their 3-1 victory at Farsley Celtic in Sunday’s third qualifying round (see Page 39).