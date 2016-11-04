Stamford hero says FA Cup run has reignited Stamford’s fire

Having suffered the heartache of relegation last summer, the FA Cup is proving just the tonic for Stamford, according to veteran goalkeeper Paul Bastock.

Hartlepool United’s non-league opponents come into tomorrow’s clash struggling in the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League First Division South.

The Daniels sit third bottom of the 22 team league, having won just three games so far this season.

But the competition has provided a welcome distraction for Stamford, especially after the pain of last season.

Former Coventry City and Boston United man Bastock, who will sit out the clash tomorrow with an injury, explained to nonleaguedaily.com: “We got relegated, then reprieved, then relegated again, so the fans have been through it.

“The cup run has reignited and rewarded them.

“I keep seeing on Twitter, the things they are saying, and the messages we are getting. The place is buzzing.

“It would have been a pinnacle to play but I have a lot of people in my family that are going through things and that puts it into perspective.

“The lads are buzzing and this morning they have been given their match shirts with their names on the back.

“Being non-league they haven’t had that before so it is the little things that make the competition so special.”

On his own injury plight the 46-year-old, who has played more than 1,000 games in total across a 28 year career. said: “It is disappointing but I’ll still be cheering the lads on and I am sure they will do us proud.

“Non-League players get to live the dream and we will do that again on Sunday.”

Bastock’s career started off with a memorable cup moment back in the 1980s.

It was not in the senior competition, but the FA Youth Cup with Coventry.

“We won the Youth Cup in the very same week the senior team won the FA Cup,” he said.

“It was unbelievable, Coventry was just a small club, a family club. So to get that sort of success at two levels was incredible.

“It was unreal and for five or six months.

“It was a really special introduction into football and into what the FA Cup means, no matter what level it is at.”