Still room for improvement, says Pools boss Craig Hignett

Perfectionist Craig Hignett reckons there is still room for improvement from his Hartlepool United players.

The gaffer's comments come after his side romped to a 3-0 win over Grimsby Town at Blundell Park this afternoon.

And despite Pools near perfect show, Hignett says there are still areas he believes the team can improve.

Although he was till happy to extend the club's unbeaten run to five games against a side placed sixth in League Two at the start of the day.

He said: "Without playing well we were clinical.

"Last week at Plymouth was good and being honest I was annoyed at half-time as we were two-up but didn’t pass the ball well at times.

"We gave a great platform to go on and do something, but I wanted the intensity and attitude and not think it was job done and coast.

"And they didn’t. They were excellent, could have scored more and the game plan worked to a tee.

"We soaked up pressure, kept a good shape and hurt them on the break with Lewis (Alessandra) and Nath Nathan (Thomas) and Podge’s (Padraig Amond) movement.

“We will hurt teams and we did that and we can step on as a team. Far from perfect, but it was excellent, I’m a perfectionist, but to come here against sixth the league, win and I’m happy."

Give our dedicated Hartlepool United Facebook page a like.