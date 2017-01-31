Stoke City’s George Waring in Hartlepool United loan link

Hartlepool United boss Dave Jones will look to push through a deal or two on the final day of the January transfer window.

The window closes at 11pm and Pools have, traditionally, left it late with a big-money sale – the departures of Jack Baldwin and Luke James to Peterborough both stand-out transfers.

There could be exits today as boss Dave Jones looks to free up some room on the wage bill to bring in new talent.

The new Pools boss has already made one signing since his arrival at the Northern Gas & Power Stadium – keeper Joe Fryer having joined for the remainder of the season on loan from Middlesbrough.

And the loan market could be something Jones will be exploring for the remainder of today.

One potential target could be giant Stoke striker George Waring.

The Premier League club rate him highly and are trying to find a half-season move for the 6ft 5in front man who starred last season on loan for Barnsley and Oxford.

Waring has returned from an unsuccessful spell with League One Shrewsbury, where he made only four starts.

The 22-year-old scored twice for Stoke U23 on his club comeback earlier this month in a Staffs Senior Cup quarter-final prompting Potters youth coach Glyn Hodges to say: “He’s a big threat and I’m sure there will be takers for him to go out on loan.”