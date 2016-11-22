Stop Padraig Amond, stop Hartlepool United – Accrington boss

Accrington boss John Coleman has earmarked Padraig Amond as the dangerman, ahead of tonight’s visit to the Northern Gas & Power Stadium.

During his first spell managing Stanley, Coleman signed Amond after his release by Portuguese side Pacos de Ferreira in 2011.

And as a result he knows exactly what makes Hartlepool United’s Irish frontman tick.

Coleman has tasked his players with keeping Amond quiet, if they intend on leaving the Vic this evening with anything to show for their night’s work.

“Podge will be a danger,” he said of Amond, who has six goals for Pools this season.

“I like him as a lad, he’s a good character and a good fella.

“He’s a good player who will be a threat because he knows where the net is.

“We’ll be trying to keep him quiet on the pitch.”

While Craig Hignett’s men have been taking some stick in recent weeks for their results and performances, Coleman believes Pools are very much like many sides at this level.

Coleman thinks Pools are decent, but lack consistency like a host of clubs in League Two.

He said: “Hartlepool are like any team in League Two at the moment.

“They can be very good on their day and they can win games but they can lose them too.

“I watched their game from the weekend and after Padraig Amond hit the post for them Doncaster immediately went up the other end and scored.

“It’s a two goal swing in 15 seconds and that happens in this division.”

From his own side’s perspective, Coleman wants his players to retain their positive approach to their game as they look to end a winless run, which stretches back four games.

“You’ve got to be positive,” he said.

“There’s no point going into a game with a negative frame of mind.

“We’ve got to believe we can win because we can win.

“There are a lot of positives from Saturday, in the first half I thought it was the best we’ve played at home all season and it was just disappointing we couldn’t keep it up in the second half.

“We have a way of playing that is very effective when we get it right and we just need to add goals.

“There are a lot of games still to be played and points still to be won and the way to do that is to go out there in a positive frame of mind.”