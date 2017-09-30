Team news: James Thorne handed Hartlepool United debut

New boy James Thorne makes his Hartlepool United debut from the off in today's National League clash with Woking.

The striker, signed on Thursday, comes in for Rhys Oates in an otherwise unchanged team.

Defender Blair Adams travelled with the squad but misses out on the matchday squad.

Oates drops to the bench and is joined by last week's goalscorer Jack Munns as well as Conor Newton, Scott Harrison and Devante Rodney.

Pools: Loach, Magnay, Laing, Donnelly, Deverdics, Featherstone, Hawkins, Woods, Donaldson, Thorne, Franks.

Subs: Harrison, Munns Rodney, Oates, Newton.