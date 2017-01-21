Team news: Nathan Thomas returns for Hartlepool

Nathan Thomas has been declared fit to take his place on the Hartlepool bench for this afternoon's clash with Stevenage.

The winger has been out since the end of October, having gone under the knife to fix a groin problem.

But having stepped up hie recovery he makes the subs, and might well get his chance late on to impress new boss Dave Jones, who is set to watch the encounter from the stands.

As for the team itself Pools, taken by Sam Collins, sets up with a 4-3-3, making two changes from the side beaten by Crawley last week.

In come Rhys Oates and Brad Walker, out go Josh Laurent and Padraig Amond.

Billy Paynter is out with an Achilles injury, pulling out just hours before kick-off.

Young keeper Ryan Catterick makes his debut on the bench, as does January signing from Sheffield Wednesday Devante Rodney.

Want writer Liam Kennedy's view on the team news? Click this link to head to our Facebook page. He was live at the Vic.

Pools XI: Adam Bartlett, Liam Donnelly, Matthew Bates, Scott Harrison, Sean Kavanagh, Nicky Featherstone, Michael Woods, Brad Walker, Lewis Hawkins, Rhys Oates, Lewis Alessandra.

Subs: Ryan Catterick, Nathan Thomas, Padraig Amond, Josh Laurent, James Martin, Kenton Richardson, Devante Rodney.

Stevenage XI: Jamie Jones, Fraser Franks, Luke Wilkinson, Steve Schumacher, Tom Pett, Ben Kennedy, Dale Gorman, Charlie Lee, Henry Cowans, Matt Godden, Ronnie Henry.

Subs: Jobi McAnuff, Rowan Liburd, Josh McQuoid, Chris Day, Michael Tonge, Ryan Loft.