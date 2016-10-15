Team news: Pools make two changes

Hartlepool United boss Craig Hignett has made two changes from the side that drew with Crawley last week.

As expected, Liam Donnelly and Trevor Carson, back from international duty with Northern Ireland Under-21s and senior side respectively, come into the team.

Adam Bartlett and Nicky Deverdics drop out.

Donnelly is expected to play in holding midfield, as he did so successfully in pre-season.

After more than a month out with a knee problem picked up at Stevenage, Michael Woods returns to the Pools bench.

Youngsters James Martin, Tom Heardman and Jake Orrell have also been named among the substitutes.

HUFC: Carson, Richards, Harrison, Nsiala, Carroll, Donnelly, Hawkins, Laurent, Alessandra, Amond, Thomas.

CUFC: Gillespie, T Miller, Raynes, Gillesphey, Grainger, Kennedy, Jones, Joyce, Adams, S Miller, Ibehre.