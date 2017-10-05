Tickets for Hartlepool United’s FA Cup tie at South Shields to go on sale.

Tickets for Hartlepool United’s FA Cup Fourth Round Qualifying tie at South Shields will go on sale from Victoria Park this Tuesday morning at 10am.

Pools are set to receive an allocation of 405 tickets for the game against The Mariners which will be played on Saturday, October (3pm kick-off).

Tickets will be sold at a rate of one per Season Ticket holder on a first-come first-served basis.

Prices - Adults - £10, Concessions - £7, Under 16s - £3