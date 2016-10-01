Top scorer Nathan Thomas says it’s only a matter of time before Josh Laurent joins him on the Hartlepool United goals trail

Top scorer Nathan Thomas reckons it’s only a matter of time before midfielder Josh Laurent joins him on the Hartlepool United goals trail.

Laurent is yet to net a senior goal in his career to date, but Thomas thinks when he finally breaks his duck for Pools, it will be the first of many for the 21-year-old.

It took me a good few months to get my first last season. I’m sure it will come for him soon Nathan Thomas

And Thomas can relate to Laurent’s plight, having taken a while to get going in front of goal at the club himself last season.

Ahead of today’s clash with Grimsby, the five-goal winger said: “Josh is desperate for that first one.

“When he does get it I’m sure more will come.

“It happened for me. It took me a good few months to get my first last season.

“I’m sure it will come for him soon.”

Commitment, ability and application have not been in doubt for Pools over the last fortnight or so, according to Thomas.

But the one thing that has been lacking is a little stroke of luck.

Thomas is hoping Pools fortunes start looking up in the coming weeks.

He said: “Once our luck changes we will win five or six on the bounce, just like Plymouth have.

“Teams will then be looking at us as one of the real dominant forces in the league.

“When everything is right from Monday to Friday then 10 seconds on a Saturday is killing us.

“A massive part about football is luck.

“I’m sure if we keep working hard then that will all change.”

Despite Pools’ lowly position, three draws in three weeks - two of which were against League Two big boys Luton Town and Plymouth Argyle - is no cause for concern according to Thomas.

“If we weren’t playing well and we were getting the decisions we are at the moment we’d be getting turned over every week,” he said.

“Even with these decisions, though, we have had chances to win against the best teams in the league.

“It is maybe just a case of getting one break and the rest will fall into place. Maybe then we will go on a run.”