TRANSFER NEWS - Hartlepool United offered Middlesbrough striker deal

Middlesbrough have offered Hartlepool United the chance to take youngster Brad Fewster back on loan.

But the Mail understands that due to the manner in which Boro cut the last deal short, this time they’ve agreed to waive the loan fee.

He would have been an asset

Fewster’s first loan deal at the Northern Gas & Power Stadium was due to run until January.

It was surprisingly cut short by the Premier League outfit in November, though, over concerns about the treatment of a hamstring injury.

That led Craig Hignett to question whether Fewster would kick a ball for the club again.

But in a remarkable turnaround Fewster has been offered to the former Boro assistant.

And, provided he can prove his fitness in the coming weeks, a deal, which could see the former York City man stay at the Vic until the summer, should go through before the end of the window.

Fewster is still out with the hamstring problem, suffered in his only start for the club in the EFL Trophy loss to Sunderland Under-23s.

The forward, who can also operate wide, made just five appearances in three months on loan at Pools earlier this campaign.

But manager Craig Hignett is a big fan. He was on the verge of offering Fewster an extended run in the first-team after the injury suffered by Nathan Thomas, only for bad luck to strike again.

At the time Hignett expressed his disappointment at the November recall.

He said: “Brad is back at Middlesbrough, and they say he’s not ready for two months.

“We felt it was sooner, but their opinion is two months so we have to abide by their decision.

“We have to get on with it and Brad would probably have had a run of games now Nathan (Thomas) is out. I’m sure it’s disappointing for Brad too.

“Boro said Fews is up to the window so I would doubt we will see him again.

“I don’t think we would be loaning him back again, but that’s a conversation we would have with Middlesbrough.

“It’s disappointing to lose him - he would have been an asset.”

Should a deal be concluded, Fewster will become the third signing of what has so far been a busy month for Hignett and Pools.

Last Thursday, the club completed a season-long loan deal for Sean Kavanagh from Championship outfit Fulham.

And on Friday, teenage frontman Devante Rodney, formerly of Manchester City and most recently Sheffield Wednesday, put pen to paper on a permanent deal at the Northern Gas & Power Stadium.

January has also seen a significant departure, too.

Central defender Toto Nsiala was sold for a fee believed to be in the region of £24,000 to League One strugglers Shrewsbury Town. And the defender marked his Shrews debut by giving away a penalty and was subsequently red-carded in the 1-1 draw with Swindon on Saturday.