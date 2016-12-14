Trevor Carson ‘embarrassed’ by Hartlepool’s goals against column

Keeper Trevor Carson admits he is deeply embarrassed by Hartlepool United’s woeful defensive record.

So much so the Northern Irishman cringes when he opens up the matchday programme to see the club’s goals against column.

Pools have conceded nine goals in their last two games. It’s 11 in their last three, all of which have failed to return a goal of their own.

Last weekend’s shock home turf capitulation at the hands of Cambridge, in which Pools conceded five second half goals, has got goalkeeper Carson wanting to bury his head in the sand.

And he admits he is devastated to be a part of the WORST defence in League Two, having now let in 37 goals.

“It hurts me when I look in the programme on a matchday,” he said.

“I hate looking in to see where we are in the league, and the goals conceded column.

“I find looking at it very embarrassing.

“I feel on a personal level that I have done quite well.

“But the goals conceded per minute table I am second. I have never been on that list in the whole of my career.”

In fairness Carson was the only Pools player to come out of last weekend’s debacle with any kind of credit.

The Northern Irishman made two remarkable saves to deny the U’s, one of which was an outstanding penalty stop from Luke Berry.

The second, sadly, came just moments before United’s opener, which opened the floodgates to Pools surrender at the Northern Gas & Power Stadium.

Although Carson was impressive, he admits to questioning his own performances when things aren’t going well for the team as a whole.

He said: “I feel like I have been steady.

“But it does not feel the same when I am not getting the clean sheets and we are not being rewarded with three points.

“With all the goals that go in you start to question yourself when things go wrong.

“But I have been in football long enough to know that a couple of results here or there and things can turn around very quickly.”