Trevor Carson: Hartlepool United are either brilliant or rubbish, there is no in between with us

Hartlepool United must find a middle ground, according to Trevor Carson.

The Northern Irishman believes that Pools inconsistency is costing them dear this season. And while they have shown in flashes just how good they can be, they been “rubbish” in equal measure this campaign.

“There is no in between with us,” he explained.

“We are either brilliant or rubbish.

“We are League Two footballers so we are going to be inconsistent.

“But what we need to do is find a way to win games when we don’t play well.

“Other teams seem to be able to do that, we don’t have that in our locker at the minute.

“When we are not at the races we need to find a way of winning ugly. Wycombe did that last week.

“We can’t always do things the right way and look pretty doing it.

“There is nothing wrong with playing poorly and grinding out the win.”