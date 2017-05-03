Trevor Carson has no hesitation about pulling on gloves again at Hartlepool United

Trevor Carson was happy to go through any pain in his efforts to help save Hartlepool United.

And the keeper says he is ready to do it again this Saturday against Doncaster Rovers and says the team will be giving it everything for the club and the town.

Pools must beat the title candidates at the Northern Gas & Power Stadium and pray that rivals Newport fail to defeat Notts County at Rodney Parade.

Carson had been ruled out for the rest of the season after shoulder surgery at the turn of the year but insisted on returning early.

He says the Pools squad are up for Saturday’s Sky Sports-televised game and know what’s at stake.

“We know we need a lot of things to go right for us,” he said.

“But it’s up to us to go out and win a game of football.

“A big chance slipped past us at Cheltenham, had we won there it would have been back in our own hands.

“There still is belief, believe it or not.

“We owe the staff, the club, the fans. The people who work at the club and the fans don’t deserve to go out of the Football League.

“We are just the players, those groups of people I’ve mentioned will be here long after we’re gone.

“The least we can do is give our all for them.”

Carson did as much as anyone 12 months ago to keep Pools in the Football League and his contribution was borne out by the fact that he carried off FOUR player of the year awards.

And the desperate situation he felt called for desperate solutions, hence his decision to return before he should have done.

“I’ve always said I owe the club a lot,” said Carson who joined Pools in the summer of 2015.

“The fans are unbelievable and follow us everywhere, so you have to put yourself on the line for this club.

“It’s such a fantastic club that doesn’t deserve to go out of the league, and I think I can help.

“I was happy to volunteer, I just made myself available and Batesy chose to use me.

“If he needs me this week, then I will play again and hope the decision pays off.”

Carson paid tribute to the young keeper who has been wearing the gloves in his absence – Joe Fryer.

With things in front of him crumbling towards the end of the Dave Jones reign, the on-loan Middlesbrough goalie prevented Pools from suffering heavier defeats against both Leyton Orient and Barnet,

His saves have kept Pools in front of Newport on goal difference and given the side a better chance of staying up.

“Big Joe has been fantastic,” said the Northern Ireland keeper.

“To come into a relegation battle, and the way he’s handled himself, he’s been unbelievable, faultless in fact.

“The only reason I played at Cheltenham was perhaps that little bit of experience and character but that wasn’t needed in the end.”