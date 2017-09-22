“Unlucky” Hartlepool United defender could face operation to fix “bad” injury

Keith Watson may have to go under the knife to rectify a knee injury, which could cut his loan spell at Hartlepool United short.

And Tommy Wright, manager of Watson’s parent club St Johnstone, believes the 27-year-old Scot is one of the unluckiest players around.

Watson limped out of the weekend win over Leyton Orient. And having undergone one scan, of which the results were inconclusive, he was sent for another yesterday.

Wright is fully expecting bad news for his player, who he thinks may have to undergo an operation on the joint, which has been problematic throughout Watson’s career.

“It was really disappointing news for Keith - I spoke to Craig Harrison at Hartlepool and he has been delighted with him,” said Wright.

“He’s just such an unlucky player. The situation is that we are waiting for the consultant’s report to see if he needs an operation.

“Keith is a quality player but unfortunately seems to pick up, not just niggling injuries, but bad ones. This looks pretty bad but hopefully the consultant’s report is better news.”

Manager Harrison confirmed the club remain in the dark until news of the scan results drop.

Speaking at his pre-match media briefing, Harrison said: “He’s got a CT scan. After that we will know more.”

Watson has been outstanding since arriving on loan, a deal which ends in January. So far he has made six appearances, scoring once.