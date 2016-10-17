Was Shaun Miller's Pools red harsh? Carlisle United boss Keith Curle thinks so

Carlisle manager Keith Curle reckons the decision to red card Shaun Miller in Saturday's 3-2 home win over Hartlepool United was harsh.

The gaffer was disappointed that his forward, who was given two yellow cards for handball and kicking the ball away in frustration, was sent off by referee Darren Bond at Brunton Park at the weekend.

But he does think the Pools red could prove a vital lesson for the 29-year-old.

"It's disappointing but it's a learning curve for Shaun," Curle told the News & Star after the late victory over Craig Hignett's men.

"Both his bookings were probably harsh but I don't want to say something [about the officials] that ends up me giving another donation to the FA.

"He heard the whistle, booted the ball away - you're going to get booked.

"I thought the second one was slightly harsh, because he fell over, the ball was there and he tried to grab it. Whether the referee deemed it as deliberate handball or time wasting, I don’t really know."

