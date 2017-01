Many a fan has said that Hartlepool United dogged a bullet when the sold Toto Nsiala to Shrewsbury Town.

The fact they made in the region of £24,000 on him has led many to claim daylight robbery of the League One club.

But how did the defender fair in his Shrews debut against Swindon? Well, it's fair to say it was a bit of a disaster for the DR Congo international...