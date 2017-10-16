West Ham-linked teenager wins Hartlepool United goal of the month award

This is the moment Connor Simpson struck gold for Hartlepool United.
The 17-year-old headed in the match-sealing third goal against Maidstone United last month, which has now won him the club's Goal of the Month award. .
Pools fans voted the striker's finish as the top goal on a vote on www.hartlepoolunited.co.uk.
Simpson created a little piece of history, becoming the first player born this century to score a competitive goal for Pools when he nodded in a delicious cross from Jonathan Franks.
The Sun have linked the North Yorkshire-born teenager with West Ham, but he certainly enjoyed fun on the sun here against the Stones.
