What number are Hartlepool United? And who could they draw in the FA Cup?

Hartlepool United enter the FA Cup a round earlier this year, with the draw for the fourth round qualifying taking place at 1pm today.
But who could they face? And what number are Pools?
Below is a list of who Craig Harrison's men could face in the next round, which will take place on the weekend of of Saturday, October 14, and the numbers to watch out for...
1 AFC Fylde
2 Barrow
3 Chester
4 FC Halifax Town
5 Gateshead
6 Guiseley
7 Hartlepool United
8 Macclesfield Town
9 Solihull Moors
10 Tranmere Rovers
11 Wrexham
12 1874 Northwich or Ossett Town
13 Boston United
14 Stafford Rangers or AFC Telford United
15 Kidderminster Harriers
16 Nantwich Town
17 Hyde United
18 Shildon
19 Scarborough Athletic or Stratford Town
20 Kettering Town
21 Shaw Lane Association
22 Buxton
23 Stockport County or FC United Of Manchester
24 Chorley
25 Leamington or Gainsborough Trinity
26 Stourbridge
27 South Shields
28 Harrogate Town or Bradford (Park Avenue)
