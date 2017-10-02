What number are Hartlepool United? And who could they draw in the FA Cup?

Hartlepool United enter the FA Cup a round earlier this year, with the draw for the fourth round qualifying taking place at 1pm today.

But who could they face? And what number are Pools?

Below is a list of who Craig Harrison's men could face in the next round, which will take place on the weekend of of Saturday, October 14, and the numbers to watch out for...

1 AFC Fylde

2 Barrow

3 Chester

4 FC Halifax Town

5 Gateshead

6 Guiseley

7 Hartlepool United

8 Macclesfield Town

9 Solihull Moors

10 Tranmere Rovers

11 Wrexham

12 1874 Northwich or Ossett Town

13 Boston United

14 Stafford Rangers or AFC Telford United

15 Kidderminster Harriers

16 Nantwich Town

17 Hyde United

18 Shildon

19 Scarborough Athletic or Stratford Town

20 Kettering Town

21 Shaw Lane Association

22 Buxton

23 Stockport County or FC United Of Manchester

24 Chorley

25 Leamington or Gainsborough Trinity

26 Stourbridge

27 South Shields

28 Harrogate Town or Bradford (Park Avenue)