What number are Hartlepool United? Who could they face? All you need to know about the FA Cup first round draw

This evening Hartlepool United's name is in the hat for the first round proper of the FA Cup.

Craig Harrison's Pools were made to work hard for their win in the fourth qualifying round, seeing off South Shields 2-1 on Saturday thanks to Devante Rodney and Nicky Deverdics second half strikes.

But who could they face in the next round? And what time is the draw? Here's all your questions answered...

What time is the draw?

This evening the draw will take place at around 7.10pm.

Sides from League One and League Two join the competition at this stage.

Can I watch it?

The Emirates FA Cup first round proper draw will be shown LIVE on BT Sport and BBC Two.

Both broadcasts start at 7pm.

Lynsey Hipgrave will present the show with Dean Saunders also scheduled to be on air.

When will the ties be played?

All 40 ties at this stage of the competition will be be played over the weekend of November 3.

With games potentially taking place on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday that weekend.

Winning clubs will receive around £18,000 for progressing to round two.

What number are Hartlepool United?

Pools are down as No 51 tonight.

And who could they face? Here's a list of the other numbers in the draw...

1 Accrington Stanley

2 AFC Wimbledon

3 Barnet

4 Blackburn Rovers

5 Blackpool

6 Bradford City

7 Bristol Rovers

8 Bury

9 Cambridge United

10 Carlisle United

11 Charlton Athletic

12 Cheltenham Town

13 Chesterfield

14 Colchester United

15 Coventry City

16 Crawley Town

17 Crewe Alexandra

18 Doncaster Rovers

19 Exeter City

20 Fleetwood Town

21 Forest Green Rovers

22 Gillingham

23 Grimsby Town

24 Lincoln City

25 Luton Town

26 Mansfield Town

27 Milton Keynes Dons

28 Morecambe

29 Newport County

30 Northampton Town

31 Notts County

32 Oldham Athletic

33 Oxford United

34 Peterborough United

35 Plymouth Argyle

36 Port Vale

37 Portsmouth

38 Rochdale

39 Rotherham United

40 Scunthorpe United

41 Shrewsbury Town

42 Southend United

43 Stevenage

44 Swindon Town

45 Walsall

46 Wigan Athletic

47 Wycombe Wanderers

48 Yeovil Town

49 Tranmere Rovers

50 Solihull Moors OR Ossett Town

51 Hartlepool United

52 Shaw Lane Association

53 Chorley OR Boston United

54 AFC Telford United

55 Gainsborough Trinity

56 Nantwich Town or Kettering Town

57 Gateshead

58 Guiseley

59 AFC Fylde

60 Kidderminster Harriers

61 Hyde United

62 Macclesfield Town

63 Brackley Town OR Billericay Town

64 Dagenham & Redbridge or Leyton Orient

65 Hereford

66 Aldershot Town

67 Bath City or Chelmsford City

68 Oxford City

69 Maidenhead United

70 Heybridge Swifts

71 Woking or Concord Rangers

72 Truro City

73 Dover Athletic or Bromley

74 Slough Town

75 Dartford

76 Boreham Wood

77 Maidstone United or Enfield Town

78 Leatherhead

79 Sutton United

80 East Thurrock United or Ebbsfleet United