What number are Hartlepool United? Who could they face? All you need to know about the FA Cup first round draw

This evening Hartlepool United's name is in the hat for the first round proper of the FA Cup.
Craig Harrison's Pools were made to work hard for their win in the fourth qualifying round, seeing off South Shields 2-1 on Saturday thanks to Devante Rodney and Nicky Deverdics second half strikes.
But who could they face in the next round? And what time is the draw? Here's all your questions answered...
What time is the draw?
This evening the draw will take place at around 7.10pm.
Sides from League One and League Two join the competition at this stage.
Can I watch it?
The Emirates FA Cup first round proper draw will be shown LIVE on BT Sport and BBC Two.
Both broadcasts start at 7pm.
Lynsey Hipgrave will present the show with Dean Saunders also scheduled to be on air.
When will the ties be played?
All 40 ties at this stage of the competition will be be played over the weekend of November 3.
With games potentially taking place on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday that weekend.
Winning clubs will receive around £18,000 for progressing to round two.
What number are Hartlepool United?
Pools are down as No 51 tonight.
And who could they face? Here's a list of the other numbers in the draw...
1 Accrington Stanley
2 AFC Wimbledon
3 Barnet
4 Blackburn Rovers
5 Blackpool
6 Bradford City
7 Bristol Rovers
8 Bury
9 Cambridge United
10 Carlisle United
11 Charlton Athletic
12 Cheltenham Town
13 Chesterfield
14 Colchester United
15 Coventry City
16 Crawley Town
17 Crewe Alexandra
18 Doncaster Rovers
19 Exeter City
20 Fleetwood Town
21 Forest Green Rovers
22 Gillingham
23 Grimsby Town
24 Lincoln City
25 Luton Town
26 Mansfield Town
27 Milton Keynes Dons
28 Morecambe
29 Newport County
30 Northampton Town
31 Notts County
32 Oldham Athletic
33 Oxford United
34 Peterborough United
35 Plymouth Argyle
36 Port Vale
37 Portsmouth
38 Rochdale
39 Rotherham United
40 Scunthorpe United
41 Shrewsbury Town
42 Southend United
43 Stevenage
44 Swindon Town
45 Walsall
46 Wigan Athletic
47 Wycombe Wanderers
48 Yeovil Town
49 Tranmere Rovers
50 Solihull Moors OR Ossett Town
51 Hartlepool United
52 Shaw Lane Association
53 Chorley OR Boston United
54 AFC Telford United
55 Gainsborough Trinity
56 Nantwich Town or Kettering Town
57 Gateshead
58 Guiseley
59 AFC Fylde
60 Kidderminster Harriers
61 Hyde United
62 Macclesfield Town
63 Brackley Town OR Billericay Town
64 Dagenham & Redbridge or Leyton Orient
65 Hereford
66 Aldershot Town
67 Bath City or Chelmsford City
68 Oxford City
69 Maidenhead United
70 Heybridge Swifts
71 Woking or Concord Rangers
72 Truro City
73 Dover Athletic or Bromley
74 Slough Town
75 Dartford
76 Boreham Wood
77 Maidstone United or Enfield Town
78 Leatherhead
79 Sutton United
80 East Thurrock United or Ebbsfleet United
Almost Done!
Registering with Hartlepool Mail means you're ok with our terms and conditions.