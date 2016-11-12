What one factor does Nicky Featherstone think will turn Hartlepool United’s season around?

Midfielder Nicky Featherstone reckons Hartlepool United have got the quality within their ranks to turn their season around.

But the 28-year-old is under no illusions.

Featherstone knows Pools woes will continue unless they make significant improvements at both ends of the pitch.

“We have got enough quality in this team. I have no doubt about that,” said the former Hull, Grimsby, Hereford, Walsall and Scunthorpe man.

“That is why everyone is so frustrated with the results in the league lately.

“We look like we can score against anyone. And we have been.

“We want to be fighting top end. But we are not.

“To do that we need to be better in both boxes, though.”

Pools head into this afternoon’s clash with Cheltenham on the back of three losses on the bounce in League Two, where they sit in 20th place.

Craig Hignett’s men did get back to winning ways last weekend, though, thanks to a 3-0 FA Cup win over Stamford, before losing to Rochdale in a Checkatrade Trophy dead rubber at the Northern Gas & Power Stadium.