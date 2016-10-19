Who are Hartlepool United's FA Cup opponents Stamford AFC?

You must have heard of Stamford AFC? No. Neither had I until Monday night's FA Cup first round draw pitted them up against Hartlepool.

Last night the non-league minnows edged out Wrexham 3-2 after extra-time to book their trip to the Northern Gas & Power Stadium on November 5.

But who exactly are they?

Here's some things you might not have known about Pools' cup foes.

Pools pay tribute to Michael Maidens on ninth anniversary of his death.

Who are Stamford AFC?

The club, full name Stamford Association Football Club, were formed in 1896.

This is the first time they have ever gone past the qualification stages of the competition to make the first round proper.

Stamford play at the 2,000 capacity Zeeco Stadium in the small Lincolnshire town. The ground has 250 seats.

What level do they play at?

Stamford ply their trade in the Evo-stik Northern League Division One South.

Alongside them this year are more familiar names Rushden & Diamonds and Northwich Victoria, as well as lesser heard and more exotically named Loughborough Dynamo, Market Drayton Town and Romulus.

Stamford have got some way to go to emulate the achievements of fellow division one south side Chasetown, who made the third round of the cup back in 2008.

Stocksbridge Park Steels, also in the same division, was the place where England and Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy started life, before leaving for Halifax in 2010.

For a bit of local context, last season they were relegated from the division in which Blyth Spartans currently operate - the Northern League Premier Division.

This is also one level below fellow first round debutants Spennymoor Town, who were rewarded with a trip to MK Dons in competition.

Are they any good?

Well, looking at the league table would suggest they are not.

But the standings can certainly be deceiving.

Stamford have played just seven games compared to the rest of Division One South, who have all completed double figures this term.

And as a result they find themselves third bottom of the 22 team league.

They are yet to win at home this season, but in a little worry for Pools, they have won two of their five away trips this season.

Who is their manager?

Graham Drury is a popular figure at Stamford, and is currently in the midst of his third spell at the club.

In July this year he was handed a new two-year deal, having impressed since his reappointment in 2015.

When he was given the new deal,Daniels chairman Bob Feetham said: “Graham is now fully targeted on winning us immediate promotion back to the NPL. It should also not be forgotten that when he arrived pre-Christmas, we were slipping further and further into trouble.

"He rescued a difficult position and, after New Year, achieved top ten levels of performance, shook off that awful home hoodoo and very nearly took us to safety."

"That deserves this recognition and It also gives the club consistency. I congratulate Graham and wish him well for what I know will be a great season."

Have they got any famous players?

Not really.

46-year-old goalkeeper Paul Bastock's claim to fame is for being a member of Coventry City's 1987 FA Youth Cup winning side that beat Southampton's youths, which included Alan Shearer and Matt Le Tissier.

Forward Ryan Robbins is a St Kitts and Nevis international, with two World Cup qualifying caps to his name.

Their nickname is the Daniels? Why is that?

The nickname - the Daniels - comes from a man called Daniel Lambert, who died and is buried in the town.

In the 19th century he was known as the 'fattest man in Britain'.

He is buried in St Martin's churchyard close to their former ground.