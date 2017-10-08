Who rated best for Hartlepool United in win at Solihull Moors

Hartlepool United ratings

Scott Loach: Sent wrong way for pen, but made two cracking first half saves and a few in second half he'd expect to. 7

Carl Magnay: Harsh first-half booking did not affect his game and defended well, especially in second period. 6

Louis Laing: Talking of harsh, was penalised for his 'challenge' on sub Richard Brodie for home pen. Made a couple of good first half blocks/ tackles. 6

Scott Harrison: Like Laing, was kept busy in the first half and stood firm in second. Deserved a clean sheet. 6

Nicky Deverdics: Solihull got in behind him a couple of times in the first half, but performed well overall, again, and very effective going forward, again. 6

Nicky Featherstone: Saw a lot of the play and always tried to settle things down on a day which was a million miles per hour at times. 6

Lewis Hawkins: Never really got going in first half, though was not alone, and gave ball away a couple of times loosely though, again, was not alone. Subbed at break. 5

Michael Woods: No dramatic late winner this time but a strong display in the middle of the park. 7

Devante Rodney: Was one of Pools brighter first-half performers and built on that promise in second with one not-so-good shot but one which stung keeper's hands. Did tire again and was subbed. 6

James Thorne: Not his day. Pools continued to go 'long' to the new signing who was beaten in the air every time by giant centre-half Daly. 5

Jonathan Franks: Recently the ball seems to have been 'magnetised' to the woodwork for Jono but produced a super-cool finish when he had to. Worked hard on right of midfield in second half. 7

Subs

Jack Munns (for Hawkins 46) Having had a couple of second half cameos of late, here he came on for full 45 and what a difference he made. Set up first goal and delivered free-kick for winner. Some sweet passing too. 7

Rhys Oates (for Thorne 46): Talk about not wasting any time! Scored with his first meaningful touch, finishing superbly for the opener. Had a couple of other promising positions too. 7

Blair Adams (for Rodney 77): When Pools needed some fresh legs, Harrison brought on the left-back down left side of midfield and did well. 6

Unused Subs: Richardson, Simpson.

Goal: Oates 46, Franks 90

Booked: Magnay 26

Solihull Moors: Vaughan, Green, Daly, Kelleher, Murombedzi, Carter, Caline, Richards, McDonald (Liburd 63), Campbell, Afolayan (Brodie 53)

Inused Subs: Bannister, Kettle. Cleary

Goal: Carter 86 (pen)

Booked: Vaughan 86