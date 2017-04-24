Who's in line to be the next permanent Hartlepool United manager?

Defender Matthew Bates will take charge of Hartlepool United for the final two matches of the season - with Pools battling for their League Two lives.

Defeat to Barnet in Dave Jones' final game in charge saw Pools drop into the relegation zone with just two games of the season to go.

Former player and coach Sam Collins left the club in March

Jones and his assistant managers Alex Armstrong and Kevin Cooper left the club in the wake of the defeat, with fans turning on Jones during the Barnet game.

Pools' primary focus is on ensuring the club remains in the Football League and the club won't be rushing into appointing a new permanent boss before the end of the season.

But that hasn't stopped the bookmakers speculating over the identity of the next manager and Bates - unsurprising, given he is in caretaker charge - is the current favourite with bookies BetVictor.

The favourite has changed regularly since Jones was axed, here is a list of the runners and riders.

Ronnie Moore led the club to the Great Escape two years ago

Matthew Bates (6/4):

The 30-year-old former Middlesbrough defender joined Pools in the summer of 2014 back when Colin Cooper was in charge.

An experienced, senior player on the pitch, the club has chosen to put him in charge for the final two games of the campaign.

The former Boro, Bradford and Bristol City defender has made 24 appearances for Pools this season.

Bates started against Barnet on Saturday, his first game for Pools since February after suffering from injury.

He will be assisted by Billy Paynter, Stuart Parnaby and head physio Ian Gallagher and it remains to be seen whether he wants a permanent move into management given he is only 30.

Marcus Bignot (8/1):

Bignot was sacked by League Two rivals Grimsby Town recently after just five months in charge. He is among the early leaders for the Pools gig.

Former QPR full-back Bignot took his first managerial job in the English Football League with Grimsby when Paul Hurst became manager of League One strugglers Shrewsbury.

Bignot had previously taken Solihull into the fifth tier of English football for the first time in the club's history.

The 42-year-old also played for Millwall, Kidderminster, Bristol Rovers and Crewe during his playing career.

Sam Collins (10/1):

Collins was axed by Pools in March when then-boss Jones said the club was looking to move in a new direction.

The 39-year-old joined Pools as a player back in January 2008 with the no-nonsense centre-back going on to make 269 appearances for the club, many of them as captain.

Collins took his first steps into coaching under former manager Colin Cooper back in 2013-14 before he stepped up to the assistant manager role under Ronnie Moore during the Great Escape campaign.

Collins, caretaker boss on three occasions, remained a part of the coaching set-up when Craig Hignett arrived in February 2016 when he was assigned to look after the Club’s Under-21 group until his departure.

Ronnie Moore (12/1):

Moore was sacked by Pools in February 2016 - just 10 months after pulling off the Great Escape when the club seemed destined to fall out of the Football League.

Moore was replaced by Craig Hignett, who was axed earlier this year and replaced by Dave Jones.

The 64-year-old retains strong ties with the club and has been back to The Vic to watch Pools in action since losing his job.

Currently out of work after leaving Eastleigh, Moore would jump at the chance of a return but it remains to be seen whether the club would go back to Moore.

Martin Allen (12/1):

The 51-year-old has a wealth of experience after spells with Barnet, Brentford, MK Dons, Leicester City, Cheltenham Town, Gillingham and Eastleigh.

Allen has previously been linked with the manager's role at The Vic. In February, Allen was sacked as Eastleigh boss after just 14 games in charge.

Martin 'Mad Dog' Allen joined Eastleigh from Barnet last December, but won just two of his matches.

Craig Harrison:

One to watch. The former Middlesbrough left-back has made a name for himself as manager at Welsh Premier League side The New Saints.

Having been forced to retire from playing aged just 25 after a horrific leg break while at Crystal Palace, Harrison stepped into the Saints hotseat in December 2011 and has had unprecedented success.

He has guided the club to six successive league titles, four Welsh Cups - it will be five if they beat Bala Town in Sunday's final - and two Welsh League Cups, while TNS set a new world record of 27 top-flight consecutive wins this season, breaking a 44-year-old landmark set by Dutch giants Ajax.

Harrison took Saints to the semi-finals of the Scottish Challenge Cup this season, and has also led the team in Champions League qualifiers.

Still only 39, he has ambitions to manage in England and just missed out on being appointed boss at hometown club Gateshead last season.

Selected BetVictor odds for the next permanent Hartlepool United manager:

Matthew Bates 6/4

Marcus Bignot 8/1

Sam Collins 10/1

Ronnie Moore 12/1

Neil Aspin 12/1

Martin Allen 12/1

Neil Redfearn 20/1

David Flitcroft 20/1

John Askey 20/1

Billy Davies 20/1

Brian McDermott 20/1

John Hughes 20/1

Jeff Stelling 100/1