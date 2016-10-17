Who will Hartlepool United draw in the FA Cup first round?

The draw for the first round of the FA Cup takes place this evening.
Craig Hignett's Hartlepool United are in the hat. But who else is in? What number are they? When will the games take place? And where can I watch it?
Here we have all of your questions answered.
What time does the draw take place?
The draw time for the first round proper has been set for this evening.
It is expected to start at around 7pm this evening.
But don't expect the balls to be pulled out till around 7.10pm.
Where can I watch it?
The draw will be beamed out live both on BBC 2 as well as on BT Sport.
Live coverage will also be available on BBC Sport online.
Updates on who Pools get will also go up online at www.hartlepoolmail.co.uk as soon as the draw is made.
What number are Pools?
Hartlepool have been handed the number 23 for tonight's draw.
Other numbers to watch out for are those of Alfreton Town or Gateshead (50) and Spennymoor Town (58).
At the other end of the spectrum Bolton Wanderers are number 5, Bradford City 6 and League One leaders Scunthorpe United 40.
Saturday's opponents Carlisle United are number 10.
Who joins the competition at this stage?
The 32 winners of the fourth qualifying round are joined by 48 teams at this stage.
They come from League One and League Two of the English Football League pyramid.
When will the first round take place?
The tie will be played on the weekend Saturday, November 5.
The game will be sandwiched in between Pools' trip to Barnet on October 29, and their final Checkatrade Trophy game against Rochdale on November 8.
What number are the rest of the teams?
1 Accrington Stanley
2 AFC Wimbledon
3 Barnet
4 Blackpool
5 Bolton Wanderers
6 Bradford City
7 Bristol Rovers
8 Bury
9 Cambridge United
10 Carlisle United
11 Charlton Athletic
12 Cheltenham Town
13 Chesterfield
14 Colchester United
15 Coventry City
16 Crawley Town
17 Crewe Alexandra
18 Doncaster Rovers
19 Exeter City
20 Fleetwood Town
21 Gillingham
22 Grimsby Town
23 Hartlepool United
24 Leyton Orient
25 Luton Town
26 Mansfield Town
27 Millwall
28 Milton Keynes Dons
29 Morecambe
30 Newport County
31 Northampton Town
32 Notts County
33 Oldham Athletic
34 Oxford United
35 Peterborough United
36 Plymouth Argyle
37 Port Vale
38 Portsmouth
39 Rochdale
40 Scunthorpe United
41 Sheffield United
42 Shrewsbury Town
43 Southend United
44 Stevenage
45 Swindon Town
46 Walsall
47 Wycombe Wanderers
48 Yeovil Town
49 Southport
50 Alfreton Town or Gateshead
51 Macclesfield Town
52 FC Halifax Town
53 Stockport County
54 Barrow
55 Stourbridge
56 Altrincham
57 Lincoln City or Guiseley
58 Spennymoor Town
59 Wrexham or Stamford
60 York City or Curzon Ashton
61 Whitehawk
62 Westfields
63 Sutton United
64 Chesham United
65 Dagenham & Redbridge
66 Torquay United or Woking
67 Taunton Town or Hemel Hempstead Town
68 Braintree Town
69 Brackley Town
70 Dartford
71 St Albans City
72 Boreham Wood
73 Eastbourne Borough
74 Harrow Borough or Margate
75 Maidstone United
76 Kidderminster Harriers
77 Solihull Moors
78 Dover Athletic
79 Merstham
80 Eastleigh