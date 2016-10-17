Who will Hartlepool United draw in the FA Cup first round?

The draw for the first round of the FA Cup takes place this evening.

Craig Hignett's Hartlepool United are in the hat. But who else is in? What number are they? When will the games take place? And where can I watch it?

Here we have all of your questions answered.

What time does the draw take place?

The draw time for the first round proper has been set for this evening.

It is expected to start at around 7pm this evening.

But don't expect the balls to be pulled out till around 7.10pm.

Where can I watch it?

The draw will be beamed out live both on BBC 2 as well as on BT Sport.

Live coverage will also be available on BBC Sport online.

Updates on who Pools get will also go up online at www.hartlepoolmail.co.uk as soon as the draw is made.

What number are Pools?

Hartlepool have been handed the number 23 for tonight's draw.

Other numbers to watch out for are those of Alfreton Town or Gateshead (50) and Spennymoor Town (58).

At the other end of the spectrum Bolton Wanderers are number 5, Bradford City 6 and League One leaders Scunthorpe United 40.

Saturday's opponents Carlisle United are number 10.

Who joins the competition at this stage?

The 32 winners of the fourth qualifying round are joined by 48 teams at this stage.

They come from League One and League Two of the English Football League pyramid.

When will the first round take place?

The tie will be played on the weekend Saturday, November 5.

The game will be sandwiched in between Pools' trip to Barnet on October 29, and their final Checkatrade Trophy game against Rochdale on November 8.

What number are the rest of the teams?

1 Accrington Stanley

2 AFC Wimbledon

3 Barnet

4 Blackpool

5 Bolton Wanderers

6 Bradford City

7 Bristol Rovers

8 Bury

9 Cambridge United

10 Carlisle United

11 Charlton Athletic

12 Cheltenham Town

13 Chesterfield

14 Colchester United

15 Coventry City

16 Crawley Town

17 Crewe Alexandra

18 Doncaster Rovers

19 Exeter City

20 Fleetwood Town

21 Gillingham

22 Grimsby Town

23 Hartlepool United

24 Leyton Orient

25 Luton Town

26 Mansfield Town

27 Millwall

28 Milton Keynes Dons

29 Morecambe

30 Newport County

31 Northampton Town

32 Notts County

33 Oldham Athletic

34 Oxford United

35 Peterborough United

36 Plymouth Argyle

37 Port Vale

38 Portsmouth

39 Rochdale

40 Scunthorpe United

41 Sheffield United

42 Shrewsbury Town

43 Southend United

44 Stevenage

45 Swindon Town

46 Walsall

47 Wycombe Wanderers

48 Yeovil Town

49 Southport

50 Alfreton Town or Gateshead

51 Macclesfield Town

52 FC Halifax Town

53 Stockport County

54 Barrow

55 Stourbridge

56 Altrincham

57 Lincoln City or Guiseley

58 Spennymoor Town

59 Wrexham or Stamford

60 York City or Curzon Ashton

61 Whitehawk

62 Westfields

63 Sutton United

64 Chesham United

65 Dagenham & Redbridge

66 Torquay United or Woking

67 Taunton Town or Hemel Hempstead Town

68 Braintree Town

69 Brackley Town

70 Dartford

71 St Albans City

72 Boreham Wood

73 Eastbourne Borough

74 Harrow Borough or Margate

75 Maidstone United

76 Kidderminster Harriers

77 Solihull Moors

78 Dover Athletic

79 Merstham

80 Eastleigh