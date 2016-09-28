Why Hartlepool players are both gutted and proud after Luton clash

Versatile Liam Donnelly admits the Hartlepool United dressing room are “gutted” after dropping two home points yet again.

But the defender is determined to take confidence from the fact his side ran yet another League Two title challenger close.

For the second game in succession, Pools lost a late lead, with last night’s draw against Luton Town following on from the heartache at Plymouth on Saturday.

But while he is down about it now, Donnelly knows that the players can look back on their performance with pride.

The Northern Irishman, who excelled at centre-half in the clash yesterday evening, said: “We are gutted with the point in the end.

“I think we would have held on. They had a few chances but we were the better team.

“I think we should have still had 11 men on the pitch, though.

“We will be looking back and maybe there were two turning points in the games.

“But our performances have been good. The two teams we have just played will be in the top three probably at the end of the season so we can take confidence from it.”

With 11 men on the pitch Pools were again on top, as they were just a few days earlier at Home Park.

And Donnelly was disappointed that Nicky Featherstone was given his marching orders, with the Pools skipper given a straight red card for a challenge on Olly Lee.

He said: “We had a few chances that we should have put away.

“We should have killed the game off.

“To have come away from the last two games with just two points when we feel we should have had six is obviously disappointing.

“Hopefully a few decisions will start to go our way soon.

“Then we might start turning some draws into wins.”

On his playing position, having filled in his third role in three games, Donnelly says he will play anywhere for the Pools cause.

“I can play a few different positions but at the end of the day I will play where I am asked to play,” he said.

“I will always give 100% for the team.”